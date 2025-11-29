PMD user dies in hospital after falling onto tracks at Fajar LRT station on Nov 19

SINGAPORE — A 64-year-old man died in hospital after he fell onto the tracks at Fajar LRT station on Nov 19.

In response to queries, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said that a passenger on a personal mobility device, or PMD, fell onto the tracks at Fajar station on the Bukit Panjang LRT Line at about 9.35pm that day.

"Our staff immediately activated the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for assistance and filed a police report," said Mr Lam.

The man was not struck by any incoming train, as SMRT's operations control centre had promptly switched off traction power, Mr Lam added.

SMRT is cooperating with the police in their investigations, he said.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 9.35pm, and that the man was found lying motionless on the train tracks.

The SCDF took the man to the Woodlands Health Campus, where he later died.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect any foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

A drunken passenger had, late on Oct 27, fallen onto the tracks at Bangkit LRT station, and SMRT staff had activated the emergency stop plunger that switched off the traction power at the station. Bangkit station is also part of the Bukit Panjang LRT Line.

LRT station platforms have fixed barriers, with gaps allowing passengers to board and alight from trains. SMRT has safety features, including an artificial intelligence-powered video analytics system launched in 2023, for passenger safety at LRT stations.

In contrast, MRT stations are fitted with screen doors.

In a parliamentary reply in February, then-Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said it is not practical to install platform screen doors at LRT stations.

Such screen doors require power supply, communications and signal control equipment, and would reduce the waiting area for passengers in LRT stations if installed, since such stations are smaller than MRT stations.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.