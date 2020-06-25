PN Balji: Let's have a live TV debate for GE2020

Yes, it has been a taboo subject with the political establishment for the longest time. But these are exceptional times and they deserve exceptional compromises.

The ruling government detests live political debates on TV and the reasons include some of these arguments: We don't want our election campaigns to become political theatre. Our politics is a serious matter with no fanfare. The Singapore system has succeeded because our politicians are technocrats who spend time talking about and discussing issues minus the pulpit.

But the ban on GE 2020 rallies, the one event that can equalise the opportunities somewhat during the nine-day campaign period, will put the Opposition at a further disadvantage. Of course, live-streaming is allowed and the parties are given an extra exposure of three minutes each on national TV and radio.

The one unofficial reason for not having TV debates has never been articulated and it has to do with the apprehension that the leadership that came after Lee Kuan Yew might just not be able to cut it if they go into a no-holds-barred boxing ring with their opponents.

The pandemic-induced ban on rallies has made election rallies a no-go, but there is at least one compelling reason to allow it.

Singapore politics is reaching a level of maturity where its voters are in a position to weed out the wolves in sheep's clothing. Actually, that maturity was seen during the Presidential Election TV debate in 2011 when the PAP-backed candidate, Tony Tan, debated three others. It had three moderators, Ambassador Tommy Koh, director of the Institute of Policy Studies Janadas Devan and CNA's managing director, Debra Soon.

At the end of that debate, I had made up my mind that my vote wouldn't go to two of the contenders. Not only were they exposed as being unfit to become the President but I also saw at least one of them digging a deep hole for himself.

The rules of engagement can be drawn up, respected people can be selected to be moderators and decisions can be made which parties should take part. Some of the rules can be updated to fit the modern times and the aspirations of the voter.

I googled to find out if more such debates had happened before and found out that as far back as 1988, there was such a pow-wow between second-generation leaders Goh Chok Tong and Lee Hsien Loong on one side and Opposition politicians JB Jeyaretnam and Chiam See Tong on the other. They gathered to talk about the Bill to change the Constitution to bring about an Elected Presidency.

Goh and Lee resisted Jeyaretnam's incessant questioning without losing their cool. At one stage, Lee said: "Mr Jeyaretnam, aren't you lording it over the people?"

What was striking about this debate was the absence of Lee Kuan Yew to fight the government's case although he was a prime mover of the Bill. He must have decided that Goh and Lee Jr needed such an exposure and they needed to face such contests.

This election is about today's generation's ability to prove to Singaporeans that they have not just the technocratic skills but also the persuasive skills and the fire in the belly to give as good as it gets in the battle with the Opposition. We can only know if they have this ability when the apron strings are cut and they tell the voters: Look, we can do it.

PN Balji is a veteran Singaporean journalist who was formerly chief editor of Today and The New Paper. He is the author of the book Reluctant Editor and is currently a media consultant. The views expressed are his own.