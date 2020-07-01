PN Balji: Painful Murali video appears as Bukit Batok set for big fight

With Opposition politician Chee Soon Juan biting at his heels, Murali Pillai's headache just got worse.

The People's Action Party (PAP) man just appeared in a 54-second video to talk about an online post about his son. It was painful to watch.

With both hands on his chest, the lawyer said: "Yes, I am not a perfect father. Yes, families have issues. But no, these things should not be brought into politics. I am terribly affected by this. But I will fight on."

A father's anguish was clearly displayed on his face. Murali's body language showed the angst of a father going into GE2020 trying to defend his single seat of Bukit Batok, which he won with a 67.6 per cent vote share in the 2016 by-election.

Not a mean feat as Murali had fought in a town with a high Chinese majority, most of them belonging to the older generation. They even had a problem pronouncing his name — so Murali's minders told the residents to call him Ah Mu.

This time round, the Chee-Murali contest could just turn out to be a closer one.

Chee is pushing the grassroots button very strongly charging that Murali doesn't have enough time for his constituency and constituents.

Armed with his mobile phone, Chee took photos of unsafe worksites and uncompleted construction work in Bukit Batok. His point was that Murali had neglected his ward.

Expect him to continue with this incessant line of attack during the remaining days of the election campaign.

Murali was asked by CNA about Chee's accusation that Murali was a part-time MP as he had to also concentrate on his work as a lawyer.

Instead of settling the matter decisively, his answer was tentative.

"Imagine a Parliament filled with just full-time politicians. Parliament will have politicians with the same blind spot."

The last time round in 2016, Murali had the support of the big guns who were bent on stopping Chee, the PAP's public enemy number one, from winning.

The Prime Minister kicked off that campaign on a blistering note. These were the words he used to attack Chee's character: completely hypocritical, duplicitous and almost beatific.

But Murali is unlikely to get this kind of support from top office holders now.

This is not a by-election, but a general election where every seat is being fought. Their support will be needed in other places like Sengkang, Aljunied and East Coast.

Chee realises this. I hope Murali does, too.

I wait to see how they will go about pushing their points on what the real role of a MP should be.

To put a sharper focus on it, I would ask: should MPs continue to have other jobs or should they not concentrate on their work as full-time MPs.

The battle lines for Bukit Batok have been drawn.

PN Balji is a veteran Singaporean journalist who was formerly chief editor of Today and The New Paper. He is the author of the book Reluctant Editor and is currently a media consultant. The views expressed are his own.

