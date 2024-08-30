'Poached or illegally imported': Acres raises alarm over 21 parrots in cramped cages at Sims Drive

Investigations are currently underway on whether the 21 "beautiful" blue-crowned hanging parrots found trapped in an industrial estate were illegally imported into Singapore, wildlife group Acres said on Thursday (Aug 29).

Acres - or the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society - said that they received reports from informants about an industrial unit in Sims Drive displaying these blue-crowned parrots between June and October last year.

"These beautiful birds were found crammed into tiny metal cages on the unit's exterior," added Acres in an Instagram post.

Acres said that they later found 21 parrots in makeshift cages, and raised serious concerns about their welfare and the presence of traps.

Once regarded as endangered, blue-crowned hanging parrots are currently listed under the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cities).

This means that permits are required to import the species into Singapore.

"We filed a report with NParks (The National Parks Board) to investigate as we strongly suspect that they were poached or illegally imported", added Acres. "There has been no reported legal imports of this species since 2010."

And on July 10 last year, Acres said it found active bird traps in the same location, with live blue-crowned hanging parrots being used as bait.

NParks then "acted swiftly" to remove the traps, said Acres, adding that investigations are ongoing.

"We thank the informants for helping us by providing information, and we hope for sufficiently deterrent enforcement action."

Trading wildlife serious offence under Organised Crime Act

In a statement on Thursday (Aug 29), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that wildlife trading is considered a serious offence in Singapore under the Organised Crime Act (OCA).

The law covers offences assessed to pose a serious threat to public safety and security, and those associated with organised crime.

The ministry said that the move to include wildlife trade offences under OCA is meant to deter organised crime groups from wildlife trading in Singapore.

Offenders face imprisonment of up to 20 years, they added.

The killing, trapping or keeping wildlife, as well as the illegal sale or export of wildlife under the Wildlife Act will also be included under the OCA.

Those convicted could face up to 20 years in jail.

