25-year-old man arrested for Pokemon trading cards scam with losses totalling $135k

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving Pokemon trading cards.

In a media release on Friday (Feb 6) evening, the police said they received 35 reports from victims since October 2025, with losses amounting over $135,000.

The victims were allegedly cheated by the man who advertised the pre-order sales of limited edition Pokemon trading cards on Carousell.

He was identified by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division through follow-up investigations and arrested on Thursday.

He will be charged in court for cheating on Saturday.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man may be jailed for up to ten years and fined.

The police added that since Oct 1, 2025, there have been at least 609 cases of e-commerce scams involving the sale of Pokemon trading cards reported, with total losses amounting to at least $1.1 million.

Take precautions

The police urged the public to be careful when making online purchases. "If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items."

They also advised the public to avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to a seller, as these do not offer buyer protection.

Instead, buyers can opt for secure payment methods such as cash on delivery so that the products can be inspected prior to payment.

Buyers are also cautioned to be wary of red flags in listings claiming to offer "large discounts" or "faster transactions".

Members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if in doubt.

