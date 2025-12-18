$958,000 lost in 477 scam cases involving Pokemon trading cards since October

Ahead of the launch of an expansion Pokemon trading card game set "Mega Evolution — Ascended Heroes", the police have reminded members of the public to stay vigilant against e-commerce scams involving the sale of such cards.

In a news release on Thursday (Dec 18), the police said that 477 cases of such scams have been reported since October 2025, with losses totalling at least $958,000.

Victims would come across pre-order listings of Pokemon trading cards on online e-commerce platforms such as Carousell.

The scammers would then convince victims to make initial deposits via PayNow or bank transfers to pre-order the products.

Victims would only realise they have been scammed when they fail to receive their cards, or when the sellers become uncontactable.

Take precautions

The police urged the public to be careful when making online purchases. "We would like to remind members of the public to only purchase Pokemon trading cards from authorised sellers on online platforms and physical retail stores."

They also advised the public to avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to a seller, as these do not offer buyer protection. Instead, buyers can opt for secure payment methods such as cash on delivery so that the products can be inspected prior to payment.

Buyers are also cautioned to be wary of red flags in listings claiming to offer "large discounts" or "faster transactions".

Members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if in doubt.

