Police warn of MOM impersonation scams claiming breach of Employment Act

The police have alerted the public on malware-enabled scams involving emails and websites that impersonate the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In an advisory issued on Tuesday (May 19) night, the police said they have proactively detected and blocked at least 10 such websites.

Police said the scammers would send emails to the recipients, claiming to be from the ministry, and that the recipients' companies had contravened the Employment Act.

The allegations include breaching regulations in relation to salary payments, overtime arrangements, rest day management, foreign employee management, and the performance of employment contracts.

Recipients were then instructed to click on an embedded link to review "rectification documents", and if they click on the link, they would find themselves directed to a fake MOM page.

There, the recipients would be directed to download a compressed file purportedly containing "rectification documents".

Once opened, the malware would be installed on the recipients' devices, allowing the scammers to gain unauthorised remote access to the recipients' devices.

Police reminded members of the public not to click on any links that are received from unsolicited emails.

If these emails appear to be from a government agency, they may seek further verification on the authenticity through the government agency's official communication channels.

It is also not advisable to download any files from unfamiliar or unverified sources.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and adopt the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which includes adding the ScamShield app and enabling security features.

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editor@asiaone.com