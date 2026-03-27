Police warn of scams impersonating SingPost claiming failed parcel delivery, losses over $22k

The police have warned members of the public to be vigilant against a scam variant involving WhatsApp messages that impersonate Singapore Post (SingPost).

There have been about 15 cases reported since March 15, with total losses of at least $22,000.

In an advisory issued on Friday (March 27), the police said that victims would receive WhatsApp messages informing them of failed parcel delivery due to incomplete information.

Victims were then asked to click on an embedded link to have the parcel delivered again.

But they were directed to a phishing website and prompted to provide their banking credentials, credit/debit card details, and/or One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Victims would only realise that they have been scammed when they discover unauthorised transactions in foreign currencies made in their bank accounts.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and to ignore dubious clickable links that are sent through WhatsApp or SMS claiming to be from SingPost.

According to the police, SingPost will not send anyone clickable links through WhatsApp or SMS that asks for payments or bank account details.

Those who are in doubt can call the 24/7 ScamShield hotline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com