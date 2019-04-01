Police and ComfortDelGro investigating accident involving 2 cabs at Toa Payoh taxi stand

A 62-year-old cabby was taken to hospital after an accident involving two taxis occurred along Toa Payoh Central on Monday afternoon (April 1).
Stomp understands that the accident happened at a taxi stand along a service road.
A Stomp contributor, who passed by the scene at around 1.40pm, contributed photos showing a ComfortDelGro taxi at the foot of Block 175 in Toa Payoh.
Responding to a Stomp query, the police said it was alerted to the accident at 12.14pm.
A taxi driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
A spokesman for ComfortDelGro told Stomp in response to queries: "We are investigating the incident."