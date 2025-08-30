Police appeal to help locate missing special needs boy last seen in Marine Terrace on Aug 29

The police are seeking the public's help to locate 11-year-old Muhammad Hairil Muhammad Effendi, who has been reported missing.

In a news release issued on Friday (Aug 29), the Singapore Police Force said the boy was last seen in the vicinity of Block 29 Marine Crescent at around 11.05am on that day.

Hairil, who has special needs and is mostly non-verbal, is said to have left home barefoot and shirtless, wearing only a pair of grey shorts, according to a post by the Reunite Missing Children Facebook page.

His parents discovered he was missing around 11am on that day, with a neighbour's CCTV camera recording him leaving their Marine Terrace flat.

His mother, who only wished to be known as Ms Ain, told The Straits Times that Hairil's teachers from Minds Towner Gardens School have been involved in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-225-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

