Police appeal for information on 17-year-old missing in Clementi

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Okamoto Noa, 17.

In a news release on Wednesday (April 15) afternoon, the police said he was last seen in the vicinity of 8B Jalan Lempeng, Parc Clematis on Tuesday at about 7.45am.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hooded jacket, blue pants and a white backpack.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com