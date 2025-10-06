Police appeal for information on missing 18-year-old woman

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing on Oct 3.

In a news release on Monday (Oct 6), the police said Nurin Huraiyah Binte Hasnizam was last seen on Oct 3 at around 5pm in the vicinity of Block 556 Bedok North Street 3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

