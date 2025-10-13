Police appeal for information on missing boy last seen at Bukit Ho Swee

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Zulfi Amzi Abdullah, a 9-year-old boy.

In a news release on Monday (Oct 13) night, the police said that Zulfi was last seen in the vicinity of Block 48 Lower Delta Road at around 11.10am of the same day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

