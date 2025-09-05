Police appeal for information on missing teen last seen in Sengkang on July 2

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl, Lim Xinyi Jermaine.

In a news release on Friday (Sept 5), the police said Lim was last seen on July 2, at around 6.55am in the vicinity of 11 Rivervale Link.

According to checks done by AsiaOne, the abovementioned location has been identified as North Vista Secondary School, which is located in Sengkang.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

