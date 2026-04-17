Man arrested over alleged Apple products scams causing $19.5k in losses

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (April 15) for his alleged involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of Apple products.

Police said in a news release on Thursday night that they have received at least 32 reports from victims with losses amounting to at least $19,500.

They were allegedly cheated by a seller who had advertised pre-order sales of Apple products via Carousell, but became uncontactable or gave excuses for delays in delivery after receiving payments via PayNow transfer.

The man was identified and arrested by officers from the police's Anti-Scam Command through follow-up investigations.

He will be charged in court with the offence of cheating on Friday.

If found guilty of the said offence, the 29-year-old may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers before receiving or inspecting the products. Instead, buyers can opt for secure payment methods such as cash on delivery.

To protect themselves against scams, the public can adopt the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app and setting security features.

When in doubt, call the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

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