Police arrest car wash employee who crashed customer's Lamborghini into lorry at Bukit Batok

The police arrested a 23-year-old man after he crashed a customer's Lamborghini, damaging four other vehicles and injuring an elderly man in the process.

In a video uploaded to Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Thursday (Aug 24), a pink Lamborghini in the wash bay was seen accelerating and ramming into a stationary lorry right across it.

A staff from car wash company Revel Studio was believed to be behind the wheel of the Lamborghini.

The incident took place on the third floor of Wcega Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

The employee did not have a driver's licence and the company was unwilling to compensate for the badly dented bonnet of the pink Lamborghini, said the author of the Facebook post.

Three other vehicles parked near the Lamborghini - two vans and a second-hand Mercedes - belonging to the neighbouring car dealership Thiam Heng Motors were also damaged, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The car dealership owner, surnamed Li, told the Chinese evening daily that the cost to repair the four damaged vehicles is an estimated $30,000.

"Some of the damaged vehicles had already been rented and were scheduled to be picked up soon. Now we must wait a week for the repair components to arrive, which caused us great losses," Li lamented.

"If I were to sell the damaged vehicles after repair, the prices will be affected too."

Although Li had attempted to contact the car wash company for compensation, his calls went unanswered, the 69-year-old said.

"The first time I called them, he even said that I had gotten the wrong number," Li said. "The second time we agreed to meet, he didn't show up or answer my calls."

Li's employee also hurt his leg as he was sitting behind one of the vehicles when the crash occurred.

The police told Shin Min that a 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

According to the Lamborghini's owner, a 28-year-old woman surnamed Lin, a supervisor at the car wash company told her that the employee was reminded not to carelessly drive Lamborghinis as they are different from regular cars.

"Hearing this made me believe that their staff would usually drive the customer's car," Lin explained.

"I usually leave my car at the car wash, and they will call to notify me if the car needs to be moved."

The car wash company is also unwilling to compensate Lin for the damage to her car, she said.

"I bought my Lamborghini only three months ago, and it'd costme $100,000 to repair it".

The car wash employee was arrested for causing hurt through a rash act. Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'Seems to be no protection for renters': GetGo car user stunned by $5,500 bill after accident

lim.kewei@asiaone.com