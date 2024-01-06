Police arrest man after woman found dead, child injured in Bukit Batok flat

SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Bukit Batok Housing Board block on Jan 6 morning. A child was also injured in the incident.

When The Straits Times arrived at Block 460B along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11am, at least four police vehicles, including a Crime Scene Investigation van, were parked at the foot of the block.

Uniformed and plain clothes police officers had cordoned off the corridor leading up to the second-floor unit.

At about 11.30am, a man dressed in full white protective gear which went up to his head was escorted to a police car.

Police officers were reviewing video footage in the police equipment room at the void deck.

The area surrounding the block, including the void deck and public walkway, was cordoned off by police tape.

A neighbour who declined to be named told the media that the woman's neighbour, a man, argued with her frequently over noise. The police had previously been called several times.

He added that the woman has a son who is believed to be about six years old.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.25am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the National University Hospital.

This story is developing.

