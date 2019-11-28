Police arrest man for hammering oncoming vehicles in Bedok North

Police arrested a man who was standing in the middle of the road using a hammer on vehicles passing by, in Bedok North on Nov 27, 2019.
PHOTO: Facebook/District Singapore
Jean Iau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man who was hammering oncoming vehicles in the middle of Bedok North Roadwas arrested by the police on Wednesday (Nov 27).

In a two-minute video uploaded on Facebook page District Singapore, the barefooted man is seen standing in the middle of the road with a hammer in his hand.

He hammers a lorry as it drives by right before a police officer dives into him from behind, tackling him to the ground.

The officer removes the hammer from the man's hand as other officers and two men in civilian clothes move in to pin the man on the ground. The man is restrained and carried off the road to the pavement.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the incident at 4pm and that no member of the public was injured.

The man is believed to be of unsound mind.

Uncle taking hammer whacking vehicles who pass by him. And got pin down by police. Thanks to #maninblue and civilian

Posted by District Singapore on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

The police said the 66-year-old will be charged on Thursday for committing a rash act which endangers lives or the personal safety of others under the Penal Code.

"The police will seek to remand the man at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment," they added.

The police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

