57-year-old man arrested for stealing $20 from drinks stall at hawker centre on Old Airport Road

A 57-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Dec 4) for his suspected involvement in a series of theft in dwelling cases.

In a statement on Dec 5, the police said they were alerted to a case of theft at a drinks stall at a hawker centre along Old Airport Road, where $20 in cash was stolen.

The police said the suspect was identified with the aid of images from police cameras and through ground queries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is also believed to be involved in other similar cases of theft in dwelling.

The suspect will be charged in court on Dec 6.

If found guilty, he can be fined and jailed for up to seven years.

The police also advised businesses, especially those operating in high-traffic public areas, to secure valuables such as tip boxes and cash containers to prevent opportunistic theft.

