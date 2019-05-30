Police arrest man suspected of robbing 78-year-old with penknife in Tampines

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (May 29) for allegedly attempting to rob an elderly man with a penknife in Tampines.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said the man was clad in a black hoodie when he tried to rob the 78-year-old victim at Block 266 Tampines Street 21.

The man fled after the victim shouted for help.

He did not manage to make away with any of the victim's belongings.

The victim also escaped unhurt.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him for attempted armed robbery in Tampines Street 32 on Wednesday.

The black hoodie and a pair of shoes were seized by the police.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to seven years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

