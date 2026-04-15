2 arrested at MBS for allegedly cheating man into making multiple bank transfers

Two persons, aged 34 and 37, were arrested at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on April 10 for their alleged involvement in a case of cheating.

A video posted by TikTok user Daniel shows a long-haired woman dressed in a white shirt, her hands cuffed behind her back, being led to a waiting police car.

Daniel said in his post that the incident happened at around 3.45am. He did not capture the moment when the second person, a 37-year-old man, was arrested.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police said they arrested the duo for their alleged cheating while following up on an earlier report.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the woman seen in the video and the 37-year-old man are believed to lovers.

They had allegedly cheated a male victim into making multiple bank transfers into a designated account. The duo were arrested following the man's report.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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