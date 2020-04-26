Police arrest woman who spat at KFC worker, investigate man who made offensive remarks against migrant workers on Twitter

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old woman who spat at a KFC worker has been arrested under charges of creating a public nuisance, the police said on Saturday (April 25).

The incident happened at the KFC outlet at Nex shopping mall on Wednesday.

Investigations showed that the woman had an argument with a member of the service staff at the outlet when she was told to wait for her order, the police said.

The woman was unhappy with the wait, and she shouted and spat at the staff.

She had already left the outlet when the police arrived but officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established her identity and subsequently arrested her on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"The police are also looking at possible breaches of Covid-19 circuit breaker measures committed by the woman," police said.

The offence of causing public nuisance carries a fine of up to $2,000.

If the offender knew that the act would cause or would probably cause injury to others, the person could be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

"The police take a serious view of such egregious and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation," police said.

Meanwhile, the police also said on Saturday that they are investigating a 34-year-old man for promoting enmity between different racial groups.

Police had received a report linked to offensive content against Indian migrant workers posted by a Twitter user with the handle @sharonliew86.

Bedok Police Division officers identified the Twitter user on Thursday. The man is believed to be involved in two other cases involving offensive tweets, police said.

Those found guilty of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of race can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, commander of Bedok Police Division, said: "At a time when we need the nation to stand as one, acts that sow racial discord cannot be condoned...We will continue to take a tough stand against those who seek to stoke community tensions in multi-racial Singapore."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.