Over $486k seized, 180 accounts frozen in joint operation between police and banks

Over $486,000 was seized and 147 individuals are under investigation following a three-week islandwide enforcement operation by the police and local banks, during which over 180 bank accounts were also frozen.

The operation took place between Sept 29 and Oct 24, and was carried out by officers from the Anti-Scam Command (ASCom) and across seven police land divisions, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement issued on Wednesday (Nov 12).

The operation was conducted against persons for their suspected involvement in government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and job scams — which were among the top five scams in terms of amount lost for the first half of 2025.

By working closely with major industry stakeholders, such as social media companies, phone application messaging platforms and telecommunication companies, the police disrupted over 920 online enablers and terminated more than 1,140 phone lines that were linked to scams.

147 individuals under investigation

Of the 147 people under investigation, 52 are women and 95 are men, aged between 16 and 76.

The individuals are being investigated for allegedly relinquishing their bank accounts and enabling criminal syndicates to commit money laundering, said the police.

Those convicted of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct in certain circumstances under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes

(Confiscation of Benefits) Act face a maximum jail term of three years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

Additionally, those convicted of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act face a maximum jail term of two years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both for their first conviction.

Members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their SingPass credentials, bank accounts or mobile lines to avoid being an accomplice to criminal activities, said the police.

The police also advised members of the public to take precautions and avoid falling for scams by using the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app, checking for scam signs, and telling authorities, family and friends about suspected scams.

For more information, members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline.

Members of the public with any information on scams can also call the police hotline at at 1800-255-000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

[[nid:725232]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com