Over 300 scams disrupted by police and banks; potential losses of over $24 million averted

The police have disrupted more than 300 scam attempts during a two-month-long operation which ended on Feb 28, preventing potential losses of over $24 million.

In a news release on Wednesday (March 4), the police said they partnered with five banks — DBS, GXS, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and UOB — for the operation which began on New Year's Day (Jan 1).

Calling it an "innovative system", the police said the use robotic process automation (RPA) allowed rapid information exchange between the police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and partnering banks, thereby enabling quick identification of potential victims and timely intervention to safeguard the potential victims' finances.

RPA is the technology that enables computer software to emulate and integrate actions typically performed by humans interacting with digital systems.

The use of RPA has enabled the police to automate information sharing and processing, and the mass distribution of SMS alerts.

According to the police, more than 2,200 SMS alerts were sent to over 2,100 bank customers during the said period of operations, foiling over 300 scam attempts spanning various scam types, including government official impersonation, investment fraud, and job, e-commerce and rental scams.

"These timely interventions averted approximately $24 million in potential losses that could have otherwise been transferred to scammers," the police added.

AsiaOne understands that six similar operations throughout 2025 resulted in over 26,000 suspected victims being alerted via SMS, potentially averting losses of over $267.5 million.

