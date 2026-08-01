Man arrested for breaking into Bedok temple, stealing from donation boxes

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday (July 31) for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft in Bedok.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of housebreaking at about 4.06am on Friday.

The incident took place at a temple along Bedok North Avenue 3, where cash of $390 was stolen from the donation boxes.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the man’s identity through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested within three hours of the report being lodged, and cash amounting to $290 was recovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to be linked to two unreported cases of housebreaking and theft at the same temple where $1,965 in cash was stolen.

The 55-year-old will be charged with the offence of housebreaking and theft on Saturday.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to ten years, and with caning or fine.

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editor@asiaone.com