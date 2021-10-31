Police called after alleged gathering at Jurong West HDB unit involving 29 people

A group of 29 people, aged between 14 and 65, were allegedly involved in a gathering at a unit in Block 748 Jurong West Street 73 on Oct 22.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos and a video of police officers arriving at the unit.

"The family was having firewalking festival prayers at about 7pm," said the Stomp contributor.

"Someone alerted the police and officers arrived and searched the unit.

"With such a high rise in Covid-19 cases, these people are not socially responsible."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance for an alleged gathering at the said location at 8.30pm.

"The possible breaches of safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures)(Control Order) Regulations 2020 by the 10 men and 19 women, aged between 14 and 65, have been referred to HDB for follow-up," a police spokesman said.

