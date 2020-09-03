Police car crashes into void deck at Choa Chu Kang Central

A police car crashed into the void deck of a Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday afternoon. (Sept 2).

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to A police car that crashed into a pillar at a HDB void deck at Blk237 Choa Chu Kang Central. Posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Wednesday, 2 September 2020 of the incident that were posted on Facebook.

In the photos, the police car appears to have crashed into one of the void deck's pillars.

According to the post by Singapore roads accident.com, this happened at Block 237 Choa Chu Kang Central.

A police car that crashed into a pillar at a HDB void deck at Blk237 Choa Chu Kang Central. Posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Wednesday, 2 September 2020

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 5.20pm.

No injuries were reported, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.