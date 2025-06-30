Police chase, car crash in Jalan Besar lead to arrest of 3 persons for suspected drug offences

Three persons were arrested after their vehicle collided with a lorry while being chased by police on Sunday (June 29).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that officers were patrolling along Syed Alwi Road at around 5.45am on Sunday morning when they saw a car parked haphazardly along the road.

They proceeded to check on the driver, but the 25-year-old male driver drove off, leading officers to give chase. He was subsequently arrested.

While officers were arresting him, one of the passengers drove the car away, the police said.

The car was later located along Syed Alwi Road, but sped away again when the passenger-turned-driver spotted the police, eventually colliding with a lorry and coming to a stop.

Police found substances suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The 25-year-old man was also wanted by police for prior traffic-related offences and was taken conscious to the hospital, and was later arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

A 25-year-old woman who drove the car and a 23-year-old female passenger were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

"The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau," the police stated, adding that investigations are ongoing.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, they were alerted to a road traffic accident at Jalan Besar near Syled Alwi Road at around 7.50am on Sunday.

They said one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

khooyihang@asiaone.com