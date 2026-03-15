Police Coast Guard crosses deck with Johor counterparts, breaks fast together at sea

The longstanding and close working relationship between Singapore and Malaysia law enforcement agencies received a boost on March 10 when the Police Coast Guard (PCG) met with its Johor counterparts to break fast (iftar) together at sea.

In a video posted on its social media, three Johor Marine Police patrol craft are seen coming alongside each other off what appears to be Johor's coastline.

As the sun sets in the distance, two PCG patrol craft approach the Malaysian patrol craft and come alongside them.

Moments later, PCG commander's Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Ang Eng Seng is seen boarding one of the Malaysian craft.

He was received by deputy commander of Bukit Aman Marine Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Zulkifli Mahmood and commander of the Johor Marine Police (Region Two) ACP Noor Azman Jamal.

Law enforcement officers from both sides then broke fast together and exchanged mementos before the Singaporean officers left in their craft.

"The exchange strengthens friendly relations and strategic cooperation between our agencies to ensure the security and sovereignty of Malaysia's and Singapore's waters.

"This cooperation is also important in dealing with various security threats such as cross-border crime, smuggling of contraband goods, and the entry of illegal immigrants," wrote Johor Marine Police in its post.

In a 2024 interview, Johor Marine Police (Region Two) commander ACP Muhd Zailani Abdullah said his agency has always cooperated with Singapore's PCG and exchanged information to maintain peace at the border.

"We have very close and harmonious relations, sharing information to act at the border," Bernama reported ACP Muhd Zailani as saying then.

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editor@asiaone.com