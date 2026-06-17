Police present awards to 2 Malaysians at sea for information leading to recovery of stolen Singapore pleasure craft

Two Malaysian men were on Tuesday (June 16) presented with public spiritedness awards at sea by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) for providing information that led to the recovery of a stolen Singapore-registered pleasure craft.

In a news release on the same night, police said they presented Malaysian fisherman Muhammad Azrie Manab and his cousin, Khairil Faizal Othman, with the awards in a ceremony held at sea off northern Pulau Ubin.

On June 2, Azrie spotted a Singapore-registered pleasure craft berthed at a mooring buoy in Malaysia's territorial waters.

He then took a photograph of the craft and shared it with Khairil as it was uncommon for a Singapore craft to be found there.

Kharil then approached a PCG patrol boat on the same day and alerted coast guard officers of the sighting.

Following checks, police established that the craft was reported stolen earlier the same day. They then worked with the Royal Malaysia Police's marine police to take over the craft and return it to its rightful owner.

Expressing his appreciation to the duo, PCG commander Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Ang Eng Seng said the case showcases the success of cross-jurisdiction partnership between the two countries.

“Criminals exploit jurisdictional borders to evade law enforcement. By working closely with our counterparts and the community in Malaysia, we can extend the long arms of justice across our borders and help more victims of crime," SAC Ang said.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com