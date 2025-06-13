Police Coast Guard rescues 63-year-old man off East Coast Park waters

A 63-year-old man has been rescued by the Police Coast Guard after ending up in the waters off East Coast Park on Thursday (June 12).

According to Shin Min Daily, witnesses said that the man often swam there, and it was believed that the strong wind and waves pushed him away from the shore.

It is understood that the man was clinging to the edge of a concrete structure near the jetty before the Police Coast Guard threw him a life buoy and pulled him towards their boat.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 8.10am, alerting them to a man in distress in the waters near East Coast Park.

The 63-year-old man was rescued from the waters by officers from the Police Coast Guard.

The man has been assessed by SCDF for minor injuries but has declined to be sent to the hospital.

[[nid:662493]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com