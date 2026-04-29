Police conclude probe into SPH Media's 'overstated' circulation figures, no charges to be filed

There is "no basis" for criminal charges to be filed against SPH Media for the alleged overstating of circulation data, the police said on Wednesday (April 29) as it concluded investigations into the matter.

In a statement, the police said SPH Media had lodged a report on the inconsistencies in circulation data reporting on June 21, 2023.

Former and current employees and directors of the media company were probed for offences including, but not limited to, falsification of accounts and cheating.

"The investigations showed that there was no basis for bringing any criminal charges," the police said.

"The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, will be taking no further action."

In 2023, it was reported that the circulation figures for some SPH Media publications had been overstated by about 85,000 to 95,000 daily average copies.

The company said then that the "inconsistencies in the reporting of the data" was discovered in an internal review, which covered figures between September 2020 and March 2022.

[[nid:616355]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com