Police cordon at Geylang Lorong 23 after suspected WWII bomb found

A worker had been digging at a half-constructed building on Lorong 23 when he made the discovery at around 9.15am.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Jeanell Kiew
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A Geylang street was cordoned off on Monday afternoon (July 22) after a suspected World War II bomb was found at a construction site.

A worker had been digging at a half-constructed building on Lorong 23 when he made the discovery at around 9.15am.

Police were called to the scene at around 10am and by 12.15pm, the entire street was cordoned off. Seven police vehicles were spotted there.

A bomb disposal squad was believed to be on the scene and by 1.15pm, the cordon had been scaled back to just the construction site.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were seen leaving the site 15 minutes later, while around 30 construction workers were seen taking shelter under the nearby MRT track.

Mr Roslan Abdul Ghani, a 58-year-old driver who works nearby, said: "The police came into the building and asked us to evacuate the place at around 11.30am."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

World war II bomb
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Private-hire drivers caught hacking Grab, Gojek apps
Private-hire drivers caught hacking Grab, Gojek apps
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts
Simon Yam not taking action against man who stabbed him, transferred to normal ward
Simon Yam not taking action against man who stabbed him, transferred to normal ward
Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat after PMD left to charge in kitchen
Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat after PMD left to charge in kitchen
Jho Low relayed messages purportedly from Najib to AmInvestment Bank
Jho Low relayed messages purportedly from Najib to AmInvestment Bank
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role

LIFESTYLE

Daiso&#039;s new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
Daiso's new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Man U lacking leaders: Ex-captain Bryan Robson
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years

SERVICES