SPF and 6 regional counterparts arrest 326 suspects involved in online child sexual exploitation

A major joint law enforcement operation involving police from Singapore, Brunei, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand has led to the arrest of 326 persons for their alleged involvement in online child sexual exploitation activities.

The coordinated operation — which took place between March 23 and April 17, and involved raids at 382 locations across the seven jurisdictions — also resulted in another 119 people assisting with police investigations.

Of the 430 men and 15 women arrested or being investigated, the youngest is 12 years old, while the oldest is aged 72.

In a news release on Tuesday (April 28), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they arrested 11 men, aged between 22 and 44, while another 16 people are assisting with ongoing investigations.

They are alleged to have produced, processed, gained access and distributed child sexual abuse materials; sexually communicated with a minor; threatened to distribute intimate image or recording; transmitted or sold obscene materials, possessed obscene films; and/or conducted sexual communication with a minor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that eight of the male suspects had knowingly accessed, downloaded and possessed child sexual abuse materials through online messaging platforms and peer-to-peer services.

Another two men, aged 26 and 28, are alleged to have made cross-border payments to a Malaysia-based person to access such materials via Telegram.

The eight person, a foreign offender, was arrested after a non-governmental organisation informed the police of a case involving two victims who were sexually exploited. The male foreigner's devices were found to contain materials involving the victims, and another potential victim.

Seven police forces working across the region

The four week-long operation saw officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of SPF's Criminal Investigation Department and the six regional police forces conduct raids at 382 locations in their respective jurisdictions.

They seized a total of 16 routers, 25 tablets, 116 computers, 140 storage devices and 340 handphones, as well as child sexual abuse and obscene materials.

SPF, pointing to the critical need for close partnership with industry partners, said such offences are often facilitated through digital platforms and cross-border financial channels.

They added that their officers worked closely with technology companies, financial institutions and non-governmental organisations to detect, disrupt and prevent online child sexual exploitation.

On Monday, Hong Kong police's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) announced that their officers conducted raids in early April, resulting in the arrest of nine Hong Kong men.

CSTCB's Superintendent Ferris Cheung Hau Yee said during a press conference that the suspects, aged between 18 and 61, were arrested for their alleged possession of child pornography and indecent assault.

Among those arrested there is a 28-year-old man found with more than 20 child pornography files on his computer.

The man, who has since been charged, is also accused of repeated indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy between 2023 and 2024.

SPF's Deputy Commissioner of Police for Investigation and Intelligence Zhang Weihan acknowledged the strong support from the regional police forces in the successful conduct of the cross-border operation.

Said DC Zhang: "By bringing together law enforcement efforts and private sector capabilities, we can intervene swiftly to identify and arrest offenders as well as better protect children.

"We will spare no effort in seeking out perpetrators who think they can hide behind the anonymity of the internet to prey on vulnerable victims."

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editor@asiaone.com