'Not a typical police unit': SPF integrates civilian and uniformed anti-scam, cybercrime-fighting capabilities to form new Cyber Command

Despite seeing a decrease in scams and cybercrime cases for the first time over the past decade in 2025, the police is moving forward to sharpen its response to cyber criminal threats.

To do this, the police on Friday (July 3) announced that it will bring together its Anti-Scam Command, the National Scams List Project Office, the Criminal Investigation Department's Cybercrime Division, and the Scam Public Education Office, to form the Cyber Command.

"It will be the tip of the spear in SPF's response to online cybercrime," said Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Justin Wong during the command's inauguration ceremony.

The 42-year-old, who is concurrently the deputy director of the financial investigation group in the Commercial Affairs Department, has held several key appointments over the course of his 19-year-long career, including as commander of Bedok Police Division.

Operating under a unified command will allow the police to provide a "full-spectrum response" to scams and cybercrime, from dismantling criminal syndicates to raising public awareness, the police said in a separate statement on Friday.

Explaining how this will be achieved, SAC Wong highlighted five key thrusts: strengthening investigation outfits; integrating operations, investigations and intelligence capabilities; establishing a cyber operations centre; strengthening cyber capabilities; and forging partnerships while enhancing outreach.

The new cyber operations centre within the Cyber Command will leverage technology to sense-make cyberspace, uncover threat actors and their infrastructure, and work to disrupt these online activities, the police said.

But beyond the capabilities, it is the people that will be "something special", SAC Wong highlighted.

"This will not be a typical police unit," he said.

The commander went on to set out how civilians versed in media and marketing will work alongside psychologists who are able to decipher why people fall prey to crimes.

Meanwhile, Home Team specialists and intelligence analysts will work on piecing together various scam reports so that the police can act on "coherent, actionable" intelligence.

Then, there will be the officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, who are familiar with financial investigations such as fund tracing, supported by national service cybercrime operators.

They will all work alongside uniformed police officers who are experienced in dealing with syndicates.

Turning to the mission of the Cyber Command, SAC reiterated that his officers will act on their motto of being "Always Ahead".

“The Cyber Command reflects SPF's resolve to stay ahead of criminals who exploit the online world to harm our communities. (We) will work with our partners locally and overseas to disrupt and dismantle the networks behind scams and cybercrime.

"Together, we will keep our people safe and secure from crime in the online space," SAC Wong said.

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