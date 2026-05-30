Police or not? Driver confused after giving way to Toyota MPV with red and blue LED blinkers

Seeing red and blue lights flashing behind him, this driver gave way thinking it was an emergency vehicle — but a closer look left him confused.

The incident involved a black Toyota Voxy multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that was travelling along Clemenceau Avenue at 8.15pm on Wednesday (May 27).

In a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Friday, the MPV can be seen approaching the rear of the dashcam driver's vehicle as an LED panel placed on the MPV's windscreen flashes red and blue lights.

The dashcam driver slows down as they exit the underpass to allow the MPV to overtake.

A second LED panel on the rear window of the MPV can also be seen flashing red and blue lights.

At the next traffic stop, a clearer view of the rear LED panel appears to show slight blemishes in the lighting, with lines of dead diodes visible from the driver's perspective.

The video ends with a screenshot of Land Transport Authority (LTA) records indicating that the car is a registered private-hire vehicle.

"Gave way to a car with blue and red LED blinkers on Clemenceau Avenue, assuming it was a police vehicle," the Facebook post read.

"After it passed, the low-quality LEDs made me doubt its authenticity."

Netizens also questioned if the vehicle belonged to the police, stating that the authorities should investigate the matter.

"Better do something about this vehicle, either warn him or ask him to remove (the LEDs)," said one.

Another commented: "LTA should impound this vehicle, what rubbish on the road."

However, one user gave the MPV the benefit of doubt, claiming that the police use private-hire vehicles for undercover operations to catch errant motorists.

According to the Police Force Act, impersonating the police is a serious offence, punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to six months' jail.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com