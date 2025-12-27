1,771 persons investigated for various offences in year-end enforcement blitz

A total of 1,771 persons are being investigated for various offences following a nearly month-long series of multi-agency enforcement operations.

The operations, conducted between Nov 22 and Dec 20, involved more than 4,500 officers from across the police's seven land divisions, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Traffic Police (TP).

It also involved officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Customs.

In a news release on Saturday (Dec 27), the police said they mounted over 1,400 operations during the above-mentioned period, including checks on more than 15,900 persons, resulting in 546 arrests.

The range of offences uncovered includes traffic violations, e-vaporisers-related offences, duty-unpaid cigarettes, immigration violations and illegal employment, as well as drug-related offences.

Enforcement check at public entertainment outlets and anti-drink driving operation

AsiaOne was among the media invited to observe two of the operations from the night of Dec 20, until the early hours of Dec 21.

Just before 11pm, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division and HSA commenced enforcement checks at public entertainment outlets along Tai Seng Road.

Officers were seen checking the premises' compliance with licensing conditions.

A 43-year-old man was found with an e-vaporiser and subsequently issued a fine.

We then adjourned to the Traffic Police's headquarters in Ubi.

Just before 2am, we set off for an unspecified location to observe an anti-drink driving enforcement operation.

As our police van passed the Central Expressway, checks on text messaging apps such as Telegram and navigation app such as Waze showed several notifications on ongoing roadblocks.

When we turned in to Clemenceau Avenue, it was clear that this was a massive roadblock.

Officers were stationed at all possible slip roads and turns, funnelling motorists into a single lane for checks. There were also officers stationed around the area, keeping a lookout and performing various duties.

Apart from the police, officers from CNB and HSA were also present at the scene. Some motorists, while not suspected of drink driving, were also pulled over for checks on drugs and e-vaporisers.

At about 3.50am, a man who appears to be in his 20s was detained for suspected drink driving after failing a breathalyser check.

He was later arrested after failing a breath evidential analyser test administered on the spot.

The man was one of 14 arrests made between Dec 20 and 21 for various traffic-related offences, including drink driving.

Director of the police's operations department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan said that the series of operations underscores the police's "unwavering commitment" to keep Singapore safe, especially during the festive period.

[[nid:727311]]

editor@asiaone.com