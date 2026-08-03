3-day enforcement operation nets 256 errant commercial vehicle drivers

A total of 276 commercial vehicles were checked during a three-day islandwide enforcement operation by the traffic police (TP) from July 20 to 22, with 154 summonses issued.

The offences included speeding, failing to wear seatbelt and not keeping to the left, the police said on Monday (Aug 3).

TP officers also detected 99 violations, which included the offence of displaying improper licence plates.

They have since been referred to the Land Transport Authority for follow-up.

Thee people, aged between 34 and 47, were also caught driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

The police also reminded motorists to comply with Singapore's traffic laws, adding that they take a serious view of errant road users who blatantly flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.

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Speed limiters

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits will be required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are functioning properly.

Lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and have a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, were required to have speed limiters installed by the Jan 1, 2026 deadline.

The second statutory deadline for speed limiter installation, which applies to lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a MLW of between 3,501kg and 5,000kg, came into effect on July 1.

Those who own lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018, with MLW between 5,001kg and 12,000kg are reminded that the statutory deadline for installation is Jan 1, 2027.

Police have frequently reminded motorists that speeding remains one of the main causes of traffic accidents.

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editor@asiaone.com