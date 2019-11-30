Police establish identity of cabby who punched and kicked car, hurled abuse in 2 videos

PHOTO: Video screengrab
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

Police have identified a 42-year-old taxi driver who was caught on camera punching a driver's car window and being verbally abusive towards a couple in two separate disputes.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to videos of the two incidents that have gone viral online.

In the first video, the Trans-Cab driver, who is wearing a mask, can be seen repeatedly flashing his middle finger at a motorist.

Besides using his fist and elbow to hit the latter's car, he also kicks it.

The cabby can be heard repeatedly telling the car driver to come out of his vehicle and even tries to open the car door himself.

Nov2019 #shc5671u Trans-cab Services Pte Ltd Driver behaving like a Barbarian. No matter what happened earlier, such behaviour should not be condoned! Credits: Tony

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday, 28 November 2019

In the second video, the same masked cabby appears to be in a dispute with a man and a woman who was carrying a child.

Similarly, he is heard cursing repeatedly.

A man, who was filming the incident and had apparently intervened, can be heard saying: "You got weapon sia on you."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said: "The police have established the identity of the 42-year-old male taxi driver involved in a case of road rage along Paterson Hill on 22 November 2019, and a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at 14 Scotts Road on 24 November 2019, as revealed in two videos circulating online."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted Trans-Cab for comment.

