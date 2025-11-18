At least $42k lost: Police warn of scammers impersonating food delivery platforms to target F&B businesses

Scammers are using a new method to fraudulently take over the food delivery platform accounts of food and beverage (F&B) businesses, the police have warned.

They said that at least four cases have been reported since August 2025 with losses amounting to at least $42,000.

Claiming to represent food delivery platforms, scammers would call up businesses and cite upgrades or connection issues to their point-of-sale terminals and ask victims to provide personal information.

The information sought include email addresses, mobile numbers, platforms' passwords and/or one-time passwords, purportedly to verify the victims' identities.

Victims may also be asked to provide a photograph of their NRIC via chat applications such as WhatsApp.

Scammers would then use the information to access the victims' platform accounts or email accounts in order to make changes and divert the victims' earnings to their designated bank account or payment service provider accounts.

Members of the public are advised to take precautions to avoid falling for scams by using the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app, checking for scam signs, and telling authorities, family and friends about suspected scams.

Additionally, members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if in doubt.

[[nid:722748]]

editor@asiaone.com