Man to be charged for allegedly making over 1,035 silent calls to police hotlines

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 13) for allegedly making more than 1,035 silent calls to police hotlines in April this year.

In a news release on Tuesday night, police said the man made multiple silent calls to several Neighbourhood Police Centres between April 21 and 28, adding that he took "elaborate measures" to conceal his identity, including using a foreign number to make the calls, while remaining silent.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified and arrested him on May 11 following extensive ground enquiries.

If found guilty of obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The offence of transacting a SIM card registered using another person's personal information for criminal activity carries a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to three years, or both.

Police warned that they take a serious view of those who make false or silent calls to police hotlines to obstruct officers in carrying out their duties.

They added that no effort will be spared to trace and prosecute such callers in court where necessary.

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