Man, 60, arrested for breaking into home in How Sun Estate; $38,900 watch recovered

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking at a landed home in Paya Lebar.

The alleged crime took place at about 9.12pm on Feb 28 at a house in How Sun Estate.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the estate is a freehold landed housing enclave.

Police said the man allegedly broke into the unit and stole cash amounting to $400 and a luxury watch valued at $38,900. The watch has since been recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

The 60-year-old suspect was identified and arrested by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division on Tuesday (March 3) through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television footage.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with housebreaking.

If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

