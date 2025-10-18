Police bust suspected vape syndicate, seize over 64,000 vapes and arrest 12

Twelve persons aged between 25 and 35 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the possession and distribution of e-vaporisers on Oct 16.

The 12 were arrested at a carpark in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 when they were allegedly gathering and distributing the e-vaporisers.

“They are believed to be part of an e-vaporiser syndicate that orchestrated the importation and distribution of e-vaporisers from Malaysia into Singapore, and has been supplying to residents,” the police said in a joint statement with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Saturday (Oct 18).

Following the arrests, raids were conducted at Upper Jurong Road, Canberra Drive and Jalan Sendudok, which included two storage locations allegedly used by the syndicate.

Police said they coordinated with HSA to seize more than 64,000 e-vaporisers and its related components during the raids.

The seized vapes have an estimated street value of $560,000.

Eight cars, electronic devices such as mobile phones and SIM cards, and cash amounting to more than $16,000 were also seized during the operation.

All 12 persons will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 18).

Those found guilty of conspiring to possess e-vaporisers for sale may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed up to six months, or both.

