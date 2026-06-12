Police investigating 11 people for alleged illegal gambling, misuse of bank accounts

A total of 11 people, aged between 17 and 23, are being investigated by the police for their alleged involvement in illegal online gambling and misuse of bank accounts.

Police said on Thursday (June 11) night that they conducted a gambling suppression operation between June 4 and 11.

The nine men and two women are alleged to have facilitated illegal online betting for others by obtaining online betting accounts from unlicensed betting platforms, or by providing personal bank accounts for unlicensed operators to conduct transactions.

Preliminary investigations revealed that seven of the 11 persons being investigated are believed to have either sold or relinquished control of their personal bank accounts to illegal gambling syndicates.

They had allegedly opened bank accounts before relinquishing them and the corresponding banking credentials to syndicates.

Another three persons are alleged to have obtained illegal online betting accounts from unlicensed gambling operators for others to participate in illegal online gambling activities.

These activities are believed to involve placing bets with unlicensed gambling operators and conducting monetary transactions through bank accounts controlled by illegal gambling syndicates.

Among the trio, one of them is also believed to have participated in illegal online gambling by placing bets with unlicensed operators.

The 11th person is alleged to have procured bank accounts for illegal gambling and other criminal activities.

Police said she is believed to have solicited bank accounts from others, by promising them a sum of money for every bank account relinquished.

Intensified enforcement during World Cup

In a joint statement on June 9, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development said enforcement efforts against illegal gambling will be intensified during World Cup 2026.

The ministries said the operations are intended to deter illegal gambling operators and those involved in unauthorised betting activities.

They also warned members of the public that unlike licensed operators, illegal gambling platforms do not provide responsible gambling safeguards and can expose individuals and their families to significant financial and social harm.

Those who wish to seek help for themselves or their loved ones for gambling-related addiction may contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6668-668.

Members of the public who encounter illegal gambling websites or advertisements are encouraged to report them to the police at 1800-255-000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

Those found guilty of conducting illegal gambling activities face fines of up to $500,000 and jail terms of up to seven years.

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editor@asiaone.com