Police investigate 115 scammers after five-day operation

The police advised members of the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 115 people for their suspected involvement in scams after a five-day operation last week.

The suspects are believed to be involved in 214 cases of scams, mostly in the area of e-commerce. The total amount cheated was more than $253,000, police said on Saturday (Aug 24).

The 64 men and 51 women, aged between 14 and 52, are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.

The operation was carried out from Aug 19 to 23 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

Anyone found guilty of cheating may be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

Anyone found guilty of money laundering faces a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The police advised members of the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

The police also said that people can avoid falling for online purchase scams by being wary of online advertisements of items at cheap prices that sound too good to be true and reading reviews of these items before buying them.

Members of the public should also be wary of scammers even if they use a local bank account or provide a copy of their identification such as their NRIC or driver's licence.

The police said buyers should avoid making payments or deposits in advance, and arrange for the money to be released to the seller only after they receive the item.

For scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg

Those who wish to provide information on scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or send the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Internet crimes and scams police crime

TRENDING

&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

SERVICES