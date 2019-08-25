Police investigate 115 scammers after five-day operation

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 115 people for their suspected involvement in scams after a five-day operation last week.

The suspects are believed to be involved in 214 cases of scams, mostly in the area of e-commerce. The total amount cheated was more than $253,000, police said on Saturday (Aug 24).

The 64 men and 51 women, aged between 14 and 52, are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.

The operation was carried out from Aug 19 to 23 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

Anyone found guilty of cheating may be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.