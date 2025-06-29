Police investigating 11 'TCM clinics' for employing uncertified masseurs; 1 offered vice services

Eleven illegal massage establishments are being investigated after they were found operating under the guise of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics, with one offering vice services.

In a statement on Saturday (June 28), the police said they conducted enforcement operations on 181 TCM outlets between Feb 7 and April 14 following public feedback about unlicensed massage services and suspected vice activities.

While most outlets checked were found to be in compliance with the law, 11 outlets were discovered to have non-certified TCM practitioners administering massages to customers.

One clinic was also found to be offering vice services and a female employee was arrested for managing a place of assignation under the Women's Charter 1961.

Investigations against the 11 non-compliant establishments are ongoing.

Providing massage services without a valid licence carries severe penalties under Section 5(1) of the Massage Establishments Act 2017.

If found guilty, offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

The police have engaged the TCM Practitioners Board to remind registered practitioners of their obligations under the Massage Establishments (Exemption) Order 2018 to support enforcement efforts.

They added that regular enforcement checks will continue to deter and detect illicit activities at TCM outlets.

Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

