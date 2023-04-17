Police investigating 2 men who allegedly didn't foot bills at more than 1 F&B spot

Police are investigating an incident in which two men allegedly evaded a bill of $289.98 at a restaurant along Bras Basah Road.

Stomp contributor Yam, who owns Jyu Gae Bistro, earlier shared how the pair had informed her staff that they were going for a smoke break but never returned to make payment.

The incident occurred on March 11 but only came to light last week after another F&B outlet, SMOObar, called out the same men for skipping out on a $275 bill.

The men had visited SMOObar on April 8 with two other diners, then left behind their personal belongings and an unpaid bill.

SMOObar later alleged that one of men had similarly evaded the bill at another F&B establishment two weeks ago and noted that the other man had been in the news in 2018 for shop theft.

The $275 bill at SMOObar was eventually paid off on April 13 by one of the men, who accused the bar of 'not knowing the full story' and 'making assumptions'.

However, the $289.98 bill at Jyu Gae Bistro remains unpaid as of Monday (April 17).

Stomp contributor Yam said she has not heard from the pair at all.

In response to queries by Stomp about the Jyu Gae Bistro case, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

