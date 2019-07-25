Police investigating 32 suspects for scams and offences involving more than $1.7 million

26 suspects are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to carry out activities such as online purchase, loan and impersonation scams.

SINGAPORE - Thirty-two suspects, aged between 17 and 56, are currently assisting in police investigations for their alleged involvement in e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related offences.

The suspects are believed to be involved in 57 cases, with victims losing more than $1.7 million, the police revealed in a statement on Thursday (July 25). These 19 men and 13 women were caught during a three-day operation from July 22 to 24 by officers from the Clementi Police Division.

Twenty-six suspects are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to carry out activities such as online purchases, loans and impersonation scams.

They are being investigated for money laundering, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Five men are being investigated for cheating. Anyone found guilty of cheating may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

A 51-year-old man is being investigated for criminal breach of trust. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

Clementi Police Division Deputy Commander Masagoes Idris Masagoes Hussain said the police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams and frauds, and the perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to be wary of online advertisements that sound too good to be true or fall for scammers who use seemingly authentic bank accounts and personal details, police said. When dealing with strangers, advance payments should be avoided.

To avoid being an accomplice, requests by others to use your personal bank account or mobile lines should be rejected, the authorities added.

Those who wish to provide information about such scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or send the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For scam-related advice, they can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.