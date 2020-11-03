Police investigating after man, 49, found dead at Little India restaurant

The police are looking into a case of unnatural death after an Indian man was found dead at 76 Race Course Road on Tuesday (Nov 3) morning, The Straits Times reported.

The deceased, who was discovered in the kitchen area of Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant, had wounds on his upper body which are suspected to be inflicted by a sharp object.

The sharp object was discovered at the scene.

The police received a call for assistance at 10.32 am, they said in a statement, adding that a man in his late 40s was found lying motionless and later pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A witness told Stomp that police cars and an ambulance rushed to the scene which was later cordoned off by police tape.

Police investigations are ongoing but preliminary findings do not indicate any foul play.

