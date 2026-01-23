'Nothing but a prostitute': Police investigating after man verbally abuses SMRT staff

The police are investigating after a man was spotted verbally abusing SMRT staff at Choa Chu Kang LRT station on Wednesday (Jan 21).

In a video uploaded to Instagram page sgfollowsall, he can be seen shouting at four station staff members.

At one point, he could be heard yelling, "You are nothing but a prostitute," while one staff member covered her ears.

Another video of the incident, shared on TikTok, shows him sitting on the floor as security personnel pat his shoulders in an attempt to calm him.

Under the comments section, several netizens suggested that he could be mentally unwell and in need of help.

"That's a special needs person. Something or someone must have triggered him," said one user.

Another added: "If he has special needs, unfortunately he does not know better. He has been triggered, (which) explains the reaction."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

In a statement to AsiaOne, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed that the company is aware of an incident involving an individual shouting at staff at Choa Chu Kang station on the Bukit Panjang LRT.

"We take such incidents seriously and will not hesitate to report any abuse of public transport workers to the authorities. We strongly encourage everyone to respect our staff as they work hard to keep public transport services running," said Lam, adding that SMRT is cooperating with the police in the investigation.

